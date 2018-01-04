wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

LaQuinta ready to open

Posted: Thu Jan 04 15:24:36 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 04 15:24:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for business! the state gave the go-ahead to the operators of this "laquinta inn and suites". it's located just east of 3rd street on margaret avenue. the hotel offers 78 rooms and suites, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and meeting rooms. the "terre haute convention and visitors' bureau" says the addition of this hotel puts the city at just under 2-thousand rooms total. folks in the wabash valley are still reacting tonights. that's

