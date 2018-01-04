Speech to Text for City Finances conversation

council's "finance committee" agree.... the city's finances are heading in the right direction. still, the council will hear details of another request from the administration to borrow 4 million dollars for the "second" year in a row. news 10's jon swaner spoke to both sides about this. he joins us now live in studio to explain what this means for "you". rondrell, patrece ... the loan we're talking about is called a tax anticipation warrant. in other words, the city is borrowing money it will receive later this year as part of a tax settlement. we asked the mayor why this is necessary, and a councilman if he will vote for it. //////////// city councilman earl elliott said the city's finances are slowly improving. mayor bennett says the city's general fund defecit was cut in half from last year to this year, and the number of city funds in the red were greatly reduced. "back a couple of years ago, we had about 13 funds that had a negative balance at the end of the year. at the end of '17, it looks like we're going to have 3." if things are improving, why is the administration asking the council to approve a $4 million dollar tax anticipation warrant? the mayor says it's all about cash flow at the beginning of the year. "it allows us to continue to make grant payments ahead of time, and then get reimbursed later on. you know, the federal government pays us a few months later after we expend it. our pension payments have to go out early, and we have to wait about 8 or 9 months for the state to reimburse us for that." still, councilman elliott wants to see end of the year figures from the controller's office before voting yes to the loan. he says the city just received a tax settlement at the end of last year, so the city doesn't need the extra cash just yet. "we've got a little bit of time to give the controller's office some time to get the books reasonably close, a first draft of the financials. and then we can form some opinions based on that." ///////// the council could vote on the tax anticipation warrant next week. back to you.