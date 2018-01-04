Speech to Text for Staying safe while heating your house

with the "below zero" weather.. everyone's trying to stay warm! but that could be a recipe for disaster when "space heaters" and "no smoke detectors" are involved.. terre haute first responders are giving their best advice on how to prevent fires. the main focus this season is "space heaters". leaders say space heaters have been the cause of many recent fires. "keep all heaters and all heating elements at least three feet away from anything that will burn. not just paper but couches chairs clothing." they also say to make sure heaters are shut off before falling asleep or leaving the house. and if that doesn't happen.. there's one critical device you need.. "smoke detectors are the ones that will save lives. they absolutely save lives there's no question about it." loudermilk says if you don't have a smoke detector in your home.. the terre haute fire department will give you one "for free"! they'll also install it for you at no cost... all to help save lives.. "that's the best line of defense you really have." it's also important to have a evacuation plan..in case of any type of emergency.. that way your family will know just how to escape.. "you be able to get out of your house as quickly as you can and practicing those types of things. to know 'hey if there's a fire here how am i going to get out'?" fire officials want you to know there are many ways to protect you and your family..