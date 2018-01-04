Speech to Text for Community Grants in Brazil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kicks-off the new year "with a party"! the end of 20-17 .. meant the end of the foundation's "25th anniversary grant program". so today.. they honored the winners of those grants. over the course of "25"- weeks. "the community foundation" awarded "1"- thousand dollars per week to an organization. one of the recipients "was brazil main street". they used their grant to buy "a projector", "screen", and "2"-amps. they hosted outdoor movies.. free for the community on the lawn of city hall. a huge turnout for the 1st outdoor movie! "brazil main street" has "4"-movies scheduled "for this year". [b21]tease 1 (dow hits milestone)-vo "big news" on the financial scene today! "the dow".. blasts through