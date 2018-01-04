wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

Missing Sullivan County woman found

Missing Sullivan County woman found

Posted: Thu Jan 04 15:09:34 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 04 15:09:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Missing Sullivan County woman found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

has also been located. "42"-year-ol "holly brunton" had been missing since yesterday evening in shelburn. however.. "sheriff clark cottom" alerted "news 10".. ju after "3"-o'clock .. that "holly" had been found. //// officials want to remind the public.. that tips can always be reported anonymously into "crime stoppers". those numbers are on your television screen there. 238-stop.. or, toll free 1-800- 222-tips. as you know.. it continues to be "dangerously cold

