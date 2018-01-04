Speech to Text for Daviess Co man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

counts "of sexual misconduct with a minor". this is also "new for you this midday". 36-year-old "joshua catiller " was arrested on "january third." this -- after an almost "six month investigation". court documens show "cuh-tiller's phone" was turned into police "with graphic messages and images on it". officials report-- these messages were between "cuh- tiller" and "a 14-year-old girl." court documents state-- "cuh-tiller" "engaged in sexua acts with the juvenile" -- over several months -- "starting in may." he is currently at the daviess county jail. a man is heading to prison -- after "admitting