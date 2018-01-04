Speech to Text for Greene Co. Sheriff's Dept. looking for missing juvenile

of "greene county" -- where "a juvenile" has been reported "missing". "the greene county sheriff's department" reports-- "13"-year-old "kade corbin" -- has "not been seen" since "tuesday" morning. officials report-- he left his home in "solsberry" around 8-am. they believe he was walking. right now -- officials do "not" know "where he may have been heading". kade is "five-foot-three" and "one-hundred and twenty pounds". he has "blue eyes and blonde hair". if you have any information -- please contact the greene county sheriff's department. we still have several updates and lots