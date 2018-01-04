Speech to Text for When you donate blood, who does that help?

major need for life-saving blood donations. the indiana blood center in terre haute says -- it still only has... a "one day" supply of blood. news 10's kiley thomas discovered where your donations are going. and how your actions -- are saving lives! she's live at terre haute regional hospital to explain. /////////// your donations can land right here in terre haute! a local "physician" tells me -- blood is needed in many patients. for someone in surgery -- a mother who just delivered a baby -- or someone who needs to come to the emergency room! regional hospital says they always have blood at the hospital. they do rely on the "indiana blood center" to restock. we caught up with a "trauma physician". she tells us at any point -- one patient could need "20 -- 40 -- 60" units of blood. but the cold weather has impacted "mobile blood drives". that's why donors of "all" bloo types are urgently needed! [g7]blood donations kiley live 1-sot 1 "given that we use blood every day for patients and blood is immensly life saving. i can tell you how incredibly important to donate blood" to doante blood -- you can go to the indiana blood center in terre haute. that's located at "20-21" south third street. if you don't live in terre haute -- we listed other locations in the wabash valley you can go to donate. you can find that information on our website.. w-t-h-i t-v dot com. live at regional hospital -- kt news 10. a greene county man facing charges