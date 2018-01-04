Speech to Text for Bloomfield beats Lighthouse Christian Academy

and lighthouse christian academy.... turner royal sets his feet, bullseye on the three for bloomfield to tie things at eight in the first quarter ... tad cap-pick had a nice game for the cardinals....the six-seven big man puts the ball on the floor and scores... lucky play here for bloomfield, they try to feed the post... they overthrow the ball but andrew shelton saves it to isaac combs, who scores and draws the foul.... bloomfield gets eastern greene in the semis, they win 50-30 over lighthouse christian academy....