Speech to Text for Eastern Greene beats Eminence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

seeds rolled, the same continued this evening on night two at the tourney.... the first game tonight had eastern greene versus eminence.... t-birds find ethan helton on the outside ...he tickles the twine on the three ball....helton had 16 ..... joel weimer ran the show great for eastern greene...the point guard finds a little room....drives and banks in two..... end of the third quarter.....jw howard gets the ball, looks up at the clock.... realizes the horn is about to go off..... so he fires away from distance and is good ...... howard had 12.... eastern greene wins big 65-3....future isu football player caleb hamiton had 21 for the winners.... next up for eastern greene was the winner between bloomfield and lighthouse christian