Goal Setting for Kids

experts say... watching "adults" is a big way "children" learn about goal setting. news 10's heather good joins us now with more on how you can encourage "your" kids to set goals... "and" accomplish them. while you may have some goals in mind for your child... experts say... it's best for kids to come up with ideas that are their own... and goal setting can begin as early as age three. while some goals may be harder to achieve than others... experts say coming up with ideas begins with a simple conversation. "the ideas have to come from the children themselves and so you really start by saying what would you like to learn this year or what would you like to get better at this year and then go from there on how to scale that out and how to time that out so it's really achievable for each and every child." i spoke with indiana youth intitute ceo -- tami silverman -- about setting age appropriate goals. she says... younger kids can focus on "i will accomplish this goal" ... and as they grow ... kids can add when and how they plan to reach the goal. "if they don't buy into it, if they don't believe in it, if they're not energized by it, they're not going to be successful." she says parents should celebrate benchmarks but also prepare for setback and encourage kids to keep going. experts say... this strategy helps build resilent... confident... and motivated children. silverman says you can also work with kids to set character goals... like being kinder ... or a better listener. for more tips from the indiana youth institute... visit out website... wthi-tv-dot-com.