Deborah Curtis starts her time at ISU

Posted: Wed Jan 03 16:14:28 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 03 16:14:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

university. "doctor deborah curtis" started her position as president! we caught up with her as she got settled in this afternoon. curtis is the second i-s-u graduate to serve as president. she succeeds doctor daniel bradley. curtis told news 10 she's excited to help change students' lives here in terre haute. [b17]deborah curtis first day-sot vo .. our job is to transform them when they leave so they will be productive, in career, if that's the route they go.. .. and certainly life.. and certainly as citizens of this country.. it's a phenomenal opportunity in those few short years. doctor curtis was the provost and chief learning officer at the university of central missouri. you may be paying more at the gas pump again this

