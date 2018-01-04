Speech to Text for Illinois Unclaimed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and property value is "unclaimed" i illinois. now -- there's a faster and easier way for people to find out if that money is theirs. it includes allowing people to file claims electronically. the process allows for quicker approval and payment of lower dollar amount claims. the property includes insurance policies -- lost bank accounts -- and safe deposit boxes that have been forgotten. the link to find out if "you" have unclaimed money in illilnois -- is right there on your screen. [b16]deborah curtis first day-vo today marks the start of a new era