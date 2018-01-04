Speech to Text for Blood shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it's left many centers with a desperate need for help. the blood center in terre haute says they are down to a "1"-day supply of blood. they say the cold weather has impacted mobile blood drives. donors of "all" blood types are urgently needed! local experts say even one donation makes an impact. "that patient is counting on that person to be that one person -- to come in and fill that gap. and if you needed it god forbid in the future -- you would want blood to be on the shelves as well" the indiana blood center in terre haute is located at "20- 21" south third street. tomorrow on news 10 this morning.. you'll hear from a doctor about how a single donation can