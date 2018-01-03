wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Leaf pickup in Terre Haute

Leaf pickup in Terre Haute

Posted: Wed Jan 03 15:04:20 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 03 15:04:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Leaf pickup in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

-- the city of terre haute "still" wants to pick up your leaves! this year's leaf pick-up is complete through the city. it took about "7" weeks to finish. which mayor duke bennett says, is pretty fast! however, in some places, there's still some work to be done. once the ice and snow are gone -- the city will go back out to clean up a few areas. remember, if you have any questions regarding leaf pick-up -- call 3-1-1. another brick and mortar store closes up shop

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It