Speech to Text for Making the call for school delays and cancellations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

local schools are operating on delays this morning. news 10's kiley thomas talked with vigo county school leaders to figure out how they make these calls. she's live to explain. ////////// these school buses normally would be getting ready to pick up students right now! because of this "record breaking" weather -- school officials say it's not safe for kids to be waiting outside for the bus at the normal hour. just take a look at this -- my thermometer says it's right -- and that's not even acccounting for the wind chill. "superintendent danny tanoos" works with a team of "8" people to make the call. there are several factors they consider. "students'" safety tops that list. "tanoos" says school leaders drive around in the morning to make sure students aren't waiting outside too long. they also hit the roads when we see ice and snow in the forecast. "when it is beginning to snow or ice i'll get out on the road myself along with the sheriff and other police officers will do the same. we'll drive and then make the decision in the middle of the morning because i like to make that call by 5 or 6 in the morning" the team of "8" also works with mechanics before school to make sure the buses will run safely. "tanoos" says there's no set "temperature" for when school gets delayed or cancelled. we're going to continue to track delays this morning. you can see active school delays right now at the bottom of your screen. you'll also find them online at wthi tv dot com. live in vigo co - kt news 10. the arctic chill gripping much of the country is