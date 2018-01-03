Speech to Text for Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning this winter

to use unconventenal methods to heat their homes. news 10's heather good spoke with local authorities reminding everyone those methods could put off carbon monoxide... and be deadly. below normal temperatures are blanketing the wabash valley... but the cold is not the only danger. carbon monoxide is a colorless... odorless gas. if you have a gas furnace... water heater... or stove... authorities say there is an opportunity for carbon monoxide to leak out. some people may run a generator inside the home for heat and power... but this can be deadly. the exhaust from the generator contains carbon monoxide. if exposed to enough of it... a person can die without ever knowing they had been exposed. local authorites are urging you not to use this method... and install a detector so you'll be alerted if there is a leak. [b6]carbon monoxide winter warning-front sot "if you have a carbon monoxide detector then it will sound an alarm, the fire department will come over there and use their gas detectors, which are a little more sensitive and will detect which parts per million they they have in your house." after that... fire crews will let you know if and when it is safe to be inside. loudermilk says ... if you have any questions about carbon monoxide detectors... you can contact the terre haute fire department for help. [b7]monday clay county fire-vo one person is dead after a house fire