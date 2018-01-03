Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with a chance of afternoon flurries - mainly areas to the east. a little warmer; with a high at 19. it will still feel bitterly cold. lows tonight drop to 0 - the feels like temps will be sub-zero again. back down into the cold tomorrow, more sunshine a high at 10. then back into the negatives tomorrow night mainly clear with a low at -3. january is "national radon with a chance of afternoon flurries - mainly areas to the east. a little warmer; with a high at 19. it will still feel bitterly cold. lows tonight drop to 0 - the feels like temps will be sub-zero again. back down into the cold tomorrow, more sunshine a high at 10. then back into the negatives tomorrow night mainly clear with a low at -3. january is "national radon action month". with a chance of afternoon flurries - mainly areas to the east. a little warmer; with a high at 19. it will still feel bitterly cold. lows tonight drop to 0 - the feels like temps will be sub-zero again. back down into the cold tomorrow, more sunshine a high at 10. then back into the negatives tomorrow night mainly clear with a low at -3. january is "national radon action month". that's why -- the "indiana state with a chance of afternoon flurries - mainly areas to the east. a little warmer; with a high at 19. it will still feel bitterly cold. lows tonight drop to 0 - the feels like temps will be sub-zero again. back down into the cold tomorrow, more sunshine a high at 10. then back into the negatives tomorrow night mainly clear with a low at -3. january is "national radon action month". that's why -- the "indiana state with a chance of afternoon flurries - mainly areas to the east. a little warmer; with a high at 19. it will still feel bitterly cold. lows tonight drop to 0 - the feels like temps will be sub-zero again. back down into the cold tomorrow, more sunshine a high at 10. then back into the negatives tomorrow night mainly clear with a low at -3. january is "national radon action month". with a chance of afternoon flurries - mainly areas to the east. a little warmer; with a high at 19. it will still feel bitterly cold. lows tonight drop to 0 - the feels like temps will be sub-zero again. back down into the cold tomorrow, more sunshine a high at 10. then back into the negatives tomorrow night mainly clear with a low at -3. january is "national radon action month". that's why -- the "indiana state with a chance of afternoon flurries - mainly areas to the east. a little warmer; with a high at 19. it will still feel bitterly cold. lows tonight drop to 0 - the feels like temps will be sub-zero again. back down into the cold tomorrow, more sunshine a high at 10. then