Speech to Text for Tuesday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but we are tracking warmer air on the way. lows will drop to the single digits once again tonight. expect wind chills to drop below zero again tonight. use caution when going outdoors for a long period of time. cloudy conditions will become widespread over the course of the night and partly cloudy skies will be over the wabash valley tomorrow and highs will be in the upper teens which will feel a bit better. lows will drop close to zero tomorrow night however so bundle up when going outside. across the region continue tonight but we are tracking warmer air on the way. lows will drop to the single digits once again tonight. expect wind chills to drop below zero again tonight. use caution when going outdoors for a long period of time. cloudy conditions will become widespread over the course of the night and partly cloudy skies will be over the wabash valley tomorrow and highs will be in the upper teens which will feel a bit better. lows will drop close to zero tomorrow night however so bundle up when going outside. across the region continue tonight but we are tracking warmer air on the way. lows will drop to the single digits once again tonight. expect wind chills to drop below zero again tonight. use caution when going outdoors for a long period of time. cloudy conditions will become widespread over the course of the night and partly cloudy skies will be over the wabash valley tomorrow and highs will be in the upper teens which will feel a bit better. lows will drop close to zero tomorrow night however so bundle up when going outside. across the region continue tonight but we are tracking warmer air on the way. lows will drop to the single digits once again tonight. expect wind chills to drop below zero again tonight. use caution when going outdoors for a long period of time. cloudy conditions will become widespread over the course of the night and partly cloudy skies will be over the wabash valley tomorrow and highs will be in the upper teens which will feel a bit better. lows will drop close to zero tomorrow night however so bundle up when going outside. across the region continue tonight but we are tracking warmer air on the way. lows will drop to the single digits once again tonight. expect wind chills to drop below zero again tonight. use caution when going outdoors for a long period of time. cloudy conditions will become widespread over the course of the night and partly cloudy skies will be over the wabash valley tomorrow and highs will be in the upper teens which will feel a bit better. lows will drop close to zero tomorrow night however so bundle up when going outside. when it comes to traveling by air.. experts say 20-17 was a