Joey Wells resigns as ISU women's basketball coach

Wells leaving after three plus season with the Sycamores

Posted: Tue Jan 02 19:52:05 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 19:52:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Joey Wells resigns as ISU women's basketball coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sherard clinkscales has made another coaching change at the school .... this morning, women's basketball coach joey wells resigned.... in a release from isu, clinkscales said the teams play the past three years, especially over the last year and a half has not shown the progress their looking for.... wells took over in august of 2014, after teri moren left isu for iu.... in three plus seasons the sycamores went 44-59 under wells, including just two and 11 this year... another factor that didn't help coach wells, isu has seen a big drop in attendance ... in the 2010-2011 season the sycamores averaged just over 41-hundred, while their currently averaging 11- hundred fans a game.... josh keister, who was on wells staff at isu has been named the sycamores interim head coach for the remainder of the season... [537]linton north central-vo welcome back... the high school boys basketball tournaments

