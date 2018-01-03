Speech to Text for West Vigo wins at RP

five days, they two squared off at rp... collin salyers had the hot hand on this cold night....the west vigo junior knocks down three of his 23 points .... avery briddick led rp with 17 poitns....nice shot fake by the panthers senior.....he nails the deep jumper ... rp didn't have an answer for west vigo big man robert dickerson....he gets the board and bucket off the miss free throw.... dickerson score 16 of his 21 in the first half... west vigo wins 57-54, the vikings have won back to back games for the first time this season... college hoops, iu was looking for their first win at wisconsin snice