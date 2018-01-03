wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 17°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 17°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

Shakamak beats WRV

Lakers win 45-28

Posted: Tue Jan 02 19:49:26 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 19:49:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Shakamak beats WRV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and shakamak.... wolverines in transition find blaine patterson down the lane for a bucket.... shakamak's john gould with a nice take for shakamak, i like the left handed finish by the laker.... lane gilbert was great again for shakamak.... he's been a scoring machine this year.... he poured in 20 more tonight..... shakamak wins 45-28, the lakers get the miners friday in the semis.... riverton parke and west vigo met for the second time in

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It