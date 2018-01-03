Speech to Text for Linton beats North Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tournaments continue in the wabash valley....the annual greene county tourney got underway tonight at wrv... game one had the defending tourney champs linton against north central... lincoln hale the perfect pass to noah clark for the miners mini alley-oop.... linton opened the game on a 15-nothing run .... elijah cliver would finally get the t-birds their first points, he gets the friendly bounce... check out noah woodward....the linton senior the steal....he then jukes the defender with the sweet behind the back dribble and nice bounce pass to lincoln hale for the layup ..... the freshman hale had 17 points, linton rolls to the semifinals 86-30 over north central.... next up for linton was the winner between wrv