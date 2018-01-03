Speech to Text for January 2nd Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

just one buzzer beater at the classic, walker sandschafer delivered that....the robinson senior with the heads up play, with the putback at the buzzer to help the maroons beat sullivan ... how about edgewood point joe kido, this kid was money all tourney on halfcourt shots......his coach said he never hits them in practice, we'll he certainly made up for them during the classic.... south vermillion big man braden kalber rocks the rim, you always have to reward you big guys for running the floor and wildcats did here... you don't see this a lot from area players .....de'avion washington with a thunderous putback slam for terre haute south....the future sycamore is always playing above the rim .... tate cooper's first dunk this season was impressive.....look at the terre haute north senior with the monster alley-oop throwdown... the best dunk at the classic in my opinion has to go to craig porter....that my friends is how you finish....the terre haute south senior with the awesome one- handed as he flies by the defender.... that does it for this week's edition of rick's rallies....keep huslting and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies...