Speech to Text for Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning this winter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

local authorities are reminding everyone "not" to use generators "inside". thi can be deadly. the exhaust from the generator contains carbon monoxide. experts suggest installing a carbon monoxide detector so you're alerted if there's a gas leak. a broken gas furnace... water heater... and stove can all give-off carbon monoxide. news 10's heather good has more on how you can stay safe and warm this winter. that's coming up tonight on news 10 on my fox 10 and news 10 nightwatch. investigators in vincennes are still trying to determine