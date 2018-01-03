Speech to Text for The Haute

talk about the "challenges" facing terre haute. but what if we switch the conversation -- to finding a solution. that's what a new "non- profit" is doing! its name is "the haute". the goal is to attract more jobs -- people -- and interaction to the city. today a group of local leaders shared how they plan to carry out this idea. first... they "revamped" the city's website! plus... "the organization" will be debuting videos of local landmarks. "i think this is really going to set us apart from some of the other communities we are vying with for talent for people for resources. i think this will help push us forward in that way" to check out the "brand new website" and video released today.. go to our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. i'll have