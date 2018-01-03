wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 17°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 17°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

The Haute

A Non Profit with a goal to attract more jobs, people, and interaction to the city.

Posted: Tue Jan 02 16:37:52 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 16:37:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for The Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

talk about the "challenges" facing terre haute. but what if we switch the conversation -- to finding a solution. that's what a new "non- profit" is doing! its name is "the haute". the goal is to attract more jobs -- people -- and interaction to the city. today a group of local leaders shared how they plan to carry out this idea. first... they "revamped" the city's website! plus... "the organization" will be debuting videos of local landmarks. "i think this is really going to set us apart from some of the other communities we are vying with for talent for people for resources. i think this will help push us forward in that way" to check out the "brand new website" and video released today.. go to our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. i'll have

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It