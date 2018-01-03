Speech to Text for Mental Health First Aid Workshop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a little education themselves today! teachers took part in a "youth mental health first aid program". the "southwest school corporation" teamed up with the "hamilton center" for the program. it focused on middle school students. participants learned the warning signs for when students might need help. they also learned how to address those problems. educators say this helps them become better students... which is then better for society. our students come to school with so many issues that they face in their home lives that we don't have all the facts. and we don't have all the answer. and to be able to teach the child so that they have the most academic success possible we need to also address their social and emotional health as well. the "mental health first aid program" was made possible thanks to a grant from the "lily endowment". there's a change coming to the indiana