Indiana Blood Center needs your help

The center reports only one days supply currently

Posted: Tue Jan 02 16:23:23 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 16:23:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

the drop in blood supplies across the hoosier state. the indiana blood center tells us they have less than "1"-day's supply of blood. the blood center says the frigid temperatures over the last week.. impacted mobile blood drives. donors of "all" blood types are urgently needed. the indiana blood center in terre haute is located at "20- 21" south third street. hours of operation vary. check our website .. or call the number on your screen for more information. [520]mental health first aid-vo educators in sullivan county received

