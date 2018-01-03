Speech to Text for City of Brazil still has no contract for stray animals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

police can take stray or abandoned animals. the mayor told us this morning he had a deal in principle with "langman's wildlife and pest control" of terre haute. but "langman's" confirmed with news 10's jon swaner this afternoon that deal is "not" going to happen. jon joins us in studio to explain why. /////////// patrece, langman's said their plan to deal with strays was sabotaged by the clay county humane society, claims the shelter denied to us in an on camera interview. the shelter did tell us they're willing to work with the city to resume their deal that expired at the end of 2017. whether the city chooses to go that route remains to be seen. in an interview with news 10 last month, mayor bryan wyndham said he chose to go another way because the shelter doesn't provide pick-up service around the clock, and they also at times refused to respond to calls. the shelter denies these claims as well. [517]clay county animal control-fronted sot faf set "the humane shelter is really not geared as a 24/7 operation, and in their defense that's not really how they're set up. and that's the service we need." "we've always had 24/7 service." "and we did ask the mayor to give us specific dates and times to when he's referring to, so we could look into those. nobody's provided those to us yet. it's hard for me to respond to a specific situation when i'm not even aware of what that situation was." //////////// we'll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as the city now works to see who will help with stray animals in 2018. back to you. a boil order is still in effect this evening for