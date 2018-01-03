Speech to Text for Durr Trial date pushed back

sees his trial date pushed "back" to spring. robert durr is the former owner of "durr's towing" he will now stand trial may 22nd. durr faces "90" criminal counts in all, ranging from corrupt business influence to auto theft to perjury. the charges stem from durr allegedly selling 9 vehicles that were not released from his impound yard. those vehicles were sold to "john's auto parts" on north 25th street, a business that's now under a different name. durr is free on 1-thousand- dollars bond. the city of brazil still has no contract that deals with where