Speech to Text for Price II Pleads Guilty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

county in 20-17.. is now the first person to plead guilty to murder in 20-18. this morning, "robert price the second" pleaded guilty to murder. [513]robert price-mugs a shooting near the corner of 13th street and 4th avenue in terre haute took the life of "katie nash". that happened on friday, the 13th of last january. price's plea agreement calls for a "60"-year prison sentence. a judge took the plea agreement under advisement and will rule on the matter february first. price's co-defendant.. "madonna fulford".. will be bac in court thursday. she faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice. authorities arrested