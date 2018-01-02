Speech to Text for Area Schools on delay for Wednesday

breaking temperatures for you. their forecast -- has "vigo county school officials" calling a "2-hour" delay for today.. and tomorrow. sometimes these decisions are made because of snow or fog. but right now -- they say -- it's simply "too cold" for kids to wait outside at the normal hour. "superintendent danny tanoos" works with a team of "8" people to make the call. there are several factors they consider. "students'" safety tops that list. "tanoos" says school leaders drive around in the morning to make sure students aren't waiting outside too long. "when it is beginning to snow or ice i'll get out on the road myself along with the sheriff and other police officers will do the same. we'll drive and then make the decision in the middle of the morning because i like to make that call by 5 or 6 in the morning" the team of "8" also works with mechanics before school.. to make sure the busses will run safely. "tanoos" says there's no set "temperature" for when school gets delayed or cancelled. there are several wabash valley schools currently on a delay for wednesday morning .. including vigo county.. due to the extreme cold temperature. for a full list.. be sure to check us out online at w-t-h-i t-v dot com.. [b5]clay co humane shelter changes-vo it's the second of january, and the city of brazil