wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 17°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 18°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

Mark Bird Announces Run For Indiana House of Representatives

Former Vigo County councilman and longtime Terre Haute resident Mark Bird (D) announced Tuesday, January 2 his intention to run for Indiana House of Representatives for the 43rd District.

Posted: Tue Jan 02 12:01:30 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 12:01:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Mark Bird Announces Run For Indiana House of Representatives

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

councilman and long-time terre haute resident "mark bird" -- announces his intention to run for indiana house of representatives. "bird" aims to fill the positio -- held by representative "clyde kersey". "kersey" announced that his current term -- would be his last. "bird" says -- he has received great support... and hopes to follow in "kersey's" footsteps -- and represent the "43rd" district. [b13]president trump back to work-vo it's back to

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It