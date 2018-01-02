Speech to Text for Mark Bird Announces Run For Indiana House of Representatives

councilman and long-time terre haute resident "mark bird" -- announces his intention to run for indiana house of representatives. "bird" aims to fill the positio -- held by representative "clyde kersey". "kersey" announced that his current term -- would be his last. "bird" says -- he has received great support... and hopes to follow in "kersey's" footsteps -- and represent the "43rd" district.