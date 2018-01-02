Speech to Text for Fire Drill

drills. -make a map of your house with all exit doors and windows -explain two options to get out! -stay low, feel doors -have a meeting place outside house -call 911 when outside -practice, practice, practice remember, if you need help checking or installing a smoke detector or want to donate to the smoke detector fund, contact the terre haute fire department at 244-2803.