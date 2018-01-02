Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

nasa called it the "biggest and brightest" for 2018. a "supermoon" happens when the moon becomes full at it's closest point in its orbit around earth. some call it the "wolf moon" an staked out all night to watch it. the next supermoon will be at end of the month on january 31st. the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - and the frigid air will stay, too. more clouds move in tonight with lows staying above 0. partly sunny tomorrow and a few degrees warmer, with a high at 20. there's a slight chance for a few flurries mainly in areas to the east; cold again tomorrow night with a low at 1.