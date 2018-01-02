Speech to Text for New year, new lifestyle: Local dietitian shares easy habits

another chance to get back on a healthier track. we all know it can be a little intimidating -- so we wanted to help you out. news 10's alia blackburn breaks down some easy habits you can practice right now. "and this would be approximately 1/3 of a cup if it were shredded." when it comes to shedding pounds... registered dietitian tracy arini puts it like this.... "we really know that's it's impossible to outrun your fork...." while working out always helps... arini says a major key is in your diet. "so in other words it's a really good idea to focus on limiting portions..." "one ounce of nuts a good way to gage how much you're actually getting is... can you fit it on a 3x3 post it note?" even using smaller plates or bowls -- arini says -- can help monitor how much you're eating... "the butter which is the high saturated fat source, that's roughly the size of a postage stamp." and limiting foods with saturated fats -- a common factor to high cholesterol. arini says high levels can lead to more complications -- like a heart attack. "vegan diets are good for that because there's much less saturated fats in plant based foods... really staying clear of too many of the red meats and things that are solid fats at room temperature." while dieting is often easier said than done ... "one bad food choice is not going to make or break you." arini says it's all about sticking to a "realistic" goal. "set the bar to an achievable level, aim for losing maybe 1-2 pounds per week but not 10 pounds in the first week." bringing in the new year and a new lifestyle. in terre huate -- alia blackburn -- news 10. accountability plays a big part in sticking to your goals. arini recommends keeping track of your food intake through journals, mobile apps or a partner.