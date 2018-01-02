wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 17°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 18°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Jan 02 06:32:00 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 06:32:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

valley. a sunny sky with a high at 13. the feels like temp will still be in the minus teens. then, another single digit overnight - a low at 8 with increasing clouds. partly sunny tomorrow and warmer a high at 19; a flurry may fly late tomorrow afternoon. cold again wednesday night with a low at 1. stay warm out there. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for dangerously cold air in the valley.

