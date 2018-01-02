Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

valley. a sunny sky with a high at 13. the feels like temp will still be in the minus teens. then, another single digit overnight - a low at 8 with increasing clouds. partly sunny tomorrow and warmer a high at 19; a flurry may fly late tomorrow afternoon. cold again wednesday night with a low at 1. stay warm out there. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for dangerously cold air in the valley.