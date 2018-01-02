Speech to Text for Chayton Howard honored

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for his tremendous tournament in the first financial wabash valley classic .. howard today was named a ibca-subway player of the week... he's one of just four boys high school basketball players statewide to receiver the honor... last friday, he helped the mustanges bring home their very first classic title when they beat terre haute north... the senior was named the gary fears most outstanding player of the event..... in four edgewood wins in the classic, howard averaged 15.8 points per game and six rebounds.... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break....