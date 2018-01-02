wx_icon Terre Haute -7°

Group working to find pictures of Illinois veterans

Volunteers are coordinating a statewide effort to track down photos of Illinois natives killed during the Vietnam War as part of a national project by a veterans group.

Posted: Mon Jan 01 18:00:38 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 01 18:00:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

"wall of faces" is part of a national project. "the vietnam veterans memorial fund" started the project about a dedcade ago. you're looking at the website for the project. the volunteers hope to find pictures for every name listed on the vietnam memorial in washington, d-c. an illinois man is raising awareness about the project.. he wants to find the missing pictures for the 330 illinois service members killed in vietnam. you can find out how to submit pictures by going to the organization's website .. we've linked you to that information over at wt-h-i t-v dot com. [c3]cold temps and pet safety-otsl vo this extremely cold weather is going to be here

