Speech to Text for Regional Hospital welcomes first Valley baby born in 2018

and two parents welcomed the first baby born in the wabash valley in 2018. as news 10's jon swaner explains, baby "zane" came somewhat as a surprise. zane patrick mcbroom arrived just after three a.m. on new year's morning. he wasn't due until january 16th, which threw his mom, candi, for a loop when he started to make his long-awaited arrival. "it started friday, but we didn't come in until yesterday, because i wasn't sure if i was in labor." but she was... and 15 hours later. little zane patrick arrived.. and his parents say they'll work hard to help him embrace that his birthday is also a holiday. "i think he'll love it. he'll always have something to remember, the first baby born in 2018, and it's something he'll cherish, i think." ryan and candi hope to take their bundle of joy home on the 2nd. and they know what's when the real work begins of raising their son... a beautiful baby boy who's ready to meet the world. "and what makes it special is this is our first baby. we have a healthy mom and a healthy baby, first baby of the year, the best way to ring in the new year." in terre haute, i'm jon swaner, news 10. ///////// a family at "union hospital" in terre haute also celebrated a new year's baby today! we met baby "owen" this afternoon at the hospital! his mom, "rebecca cox," gave birth to him just before 10 this morning! she tells us "owen" weighs 6 pounds .. 7 ounces. "rebecca" says this isn't exactly how she planned to spend her new year. i wasn't expecting it all... he wasn't supposed to be born until january 5th. so .. kind of a shock.. but a good one! "baby owen" has two older siblings at home who can't wait to meet him!