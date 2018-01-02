Speech to Text for Terre Haute City Council Make Changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

possible change in store for the new year. the council is thinking about making "both" monthly meetings "regular" meetings.. this way they're able to vote at both meetings.. and the public can make comments.. they may also change the language in council rules.. "council person" would be changed to "councilmen" or "council woman" and the council wants to discuss the possibility of a secret paper ballot vote instead of roll call votes.. "i think with everything that's going on with the city budget and with the county and their issues with the jail i think people are just being more engaged now and they want to be able have the opportunity to be heard." the council will have a discussion and a "vote" on these changes at their next meeting.. that meeting will be this thursday january 4th.. at 6 in the evening. the council meets in the terre haute city hall courtroom. more than 200 laws go into effect in illinois today. among the bills passed...