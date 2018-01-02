Speech to Text for Adjust your goals; tips to reach your new year resolutions

making resolutions for 20--18. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10. many people are ready to make some changes.. but for some.. it's hard to achieve those goals. news 10s garrett brown joins us now with some tips to help get you to stay motivated. //////// new year resolutions have turned into a set tradition for many. but those who start tend to fall short when it comes to their goals. as i found out .... it many not be the goals you set but how you approach them. the ymca in terre haute always gets a little boost of energy with each new year. "we always see an influx of members in january. people who made those new year resolutions and just want to hit it off the first of the year." getting in shape always seems to be the biggest goal for many. but no matter what the goal.. its far too common to give it up until the next year. "i think the goal setting process itself is the easy part but why that goal is important to you whether its your business or individually that's the most important part." lori danielson is the president of go time coaching. it's her job to help people and businesses gain focus and take action. part of that is helping others achieve their goals no matter what they might be. danielson says one of the best ways to stay on track is not to set difficult goals. "be simplistic in your goals. when we set 10, 12 or 20 goals ahead of us i think we are setting ourselves up to fail." she also recommends not getting down on yourself if you fall behind. one thing she hopes for everyone is not to give up. just keep in mind that even though it may be a new year it's just another chance for you to succeed. "i think we should all wake up today as if its new years day. i think if we all did that we would all be better off individually and as a community and a world." if you'd like to see more success tips from "go time coaching".... go to our website at wthitv.com