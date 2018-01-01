wx_icon Terre Haute -7°

wx_icon Robinson -5°

wx_icon Zionsville -15°

wx_icon Rockville -7°

wx_icon Casey -7°

wx_icon Brazil -7°

wx_icon Marshall -7°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

weather forecast

weather forecast Monday evening

Posted: Mon Jan 01 15:50:24 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 01 15:50:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Speech to Text for weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight clear, with a low around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. around -12. wind chill values as low as -20. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. tuesday sunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -22. west southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 3. wind chill values as low as -8. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It