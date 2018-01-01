Speech to Text for More than 200 laws now in effect in Illinois

10 with summaries of more than 200 new laws that take effect today in the land of lincoln... among the bills passed... the general assembly chose to extend the illinois rico act by five years. this law targets racketeering and corruption of street gangs. another law prohibits daycare providers who receive state money or who are state-licensed from expelling children. the law provides steps for what it calls "planned transitions for children" who show challenging behavior. finally, a new law allows e- m-s to transport police dogs injured in the line of duty to a veterinary clinic, as long as there are no persons in need to transport at that time. a big change-up for health care kicks off in illinois today. health-choice illinois is expected to add 800-thousand medicaid clients to its program. the state program intends to be a more efficient -- cost effective system of health care delivery. officials say the 4-year deal will cost more than 60-billion dollars. that's a 50 percent increase from the current set up. governor bruce rauner's administration says it will save 1-billion dollars over four years. that's due to lower reimbursement rates insurers accepted. sports betting could be coming to indiana. state