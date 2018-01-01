wx_icon Terre Haute -7°

Fatal fire takes place in city of Vincennes

Fire crews did their best to fight an early morning fire in Vincennes. Its still had tragic news to those who called that apartment home.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

fire in vincennes. we're talking about this fire -- at an apartment complex on broadway street in vincennes early sunday morning. fire officials arrived on scene after 1 a-m. officials say the fire was already too large to control when they got there. we are now being told that eleven people were in the building at the time of the fire. officials say two occupants jumped from the second story window to escape-- before the fire department arrived. the fire department says the building is a total loss. the knox county coroner has released the names of two victims of the fire. they are 39-year-old david bradly greenwell - and 57-year-old cindy horvath. a cause for the fire has not been determined. police across the wabash valley say this "new

