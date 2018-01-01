Speech to Text for Fatal fire takes place in city of Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fire in vincennes. we're talking about this fire -- at an apartment complex on broadway street in vincennes early sunday morning. fire officials arrived on scene after 1 a-m. officials say the fire was already too large to control when they got there. we are now being told that eleven people were in the building at the time of the fire. officials say two occupants jumped from the second story window to escape-- before the fire department arrived. the fire department says the building is a total loss. the knox county coroner has released the names of two victims of the fire. they are 39-year-old david bradly greenwell - and 57-year-old cindy horvath. a cause for the fire has not been determined. police across the wabash valley say this "new