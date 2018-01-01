Speech to Text for Seelyville water main break

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to fix. the town of seelyville says there's been a water main break in the area of highway 40 and main street. officials say the break is expected to affect mainly residents in the town of seelyville. however-- they say any outage may affect the entire water system. because of that-- seelyville water customers are being asked to conserve water. officials say they're working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue. they say additional help has been called in to help with repairs. officials are asking folks to avoid the area of highway 40 and main street if possible. and it's official -- the cold weather will impact at least one