Speech to Text for Dangerous weather impacts crime on New Year's

the busiest nights for police. that's because they normally see a spike in crime. we've reached out to all counties in the wabash valley right before our newcast. news 10's kiley thomas is live with the results. lacey -- we've been tracking reports of crime all night! everyone is telling us that this new years eve -- is the quietest they've seen in years!! i just caught up with terre haute police before our newcast. check out why they say this year is different! "in the past 24 years this has to be the quietest nye i've worked. why is that? i'm thinking mother nature helped us out and kept everyone inside" terre haute police tell me -- they've had zero drinking and driving cases tonight. which is unusual. they say -- normally they receive around "30" calls of gun shots fired around midnight. tonight -- they only had "4" calls! at this hour -- no reports of injuries for nye. several other police departments are telling us the cold weather really helped decrease crime this year! we'll continue to track this and keep you updated if anything changes. live in th - kt news 10. two people are dead after a sunday morning apartment fire. it happened in vincennes. news 10's garrett brown