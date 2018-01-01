Speech to Text for Monday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with highs today topping out at a whopping 4 degrees. it will like it's almost as cold as 20 degrees. but hey, at least some sunshine. perfect day to hang around inside! lows tonight drop to minus 9; it will feel close to minus 30. another scorcher tomorrow; sunny with a high at 13. we stay frosty through the week. have a happy new year. sports betting could be coming to indiana. frigid start to our new year - with highs today topping out at a whopping 4 degrees. it will like it's almost as cold as 20 degrees. but hey, at least some sunshine. perfect day to hang around inside! lows tonight drop to minus 9; it will feel close to minus 30. another scorcher tomorrow; sunny with a high at 13. we stay frosty through the week. have a happy new year. sports betting could be coming to indiana. frigid start to our new year - with highs today topping out at a whopping 4 degrees. it will like it's almost as cold as 20 degrees. but hey, at least some sunshine. perfect day to hang around inside! lows tonight drop to minus 9; it will feel close to minus 30. another scorcher tomorrow; sunny with a high at 13. we stay frosty through the week. have a happy new year. sports betting could be coming to indiana. frigid start to our new year - with highs today topping out at a whopping 4 degrees. it will like it's almost as cold as 20 degrees. but hey, at least some sunshine. perfect day to hang around inside! lows tonight drop to minus 9; it will feel close to minus 30. another scorcher tomorrow; sunny with a high at 13. we stay frosty through the week. have a happy new year. sports betting could be coming to indiana. frigid start to our new year - with highs today topping out at a whopping 4 degrees. it will like it's almost as cold as 20 degrees. but hey, at least some sunshine. perfect day to hang around inside! lows tonight drop to minus 9; it will feel close to minus 30. another scorcher tomorrow; sunny with a high at 13. we stay frosty through the week. have a happy new year. sports betting could be coming frigid start to our new year - with highs today topping out at a whopping 4 degrees. it will like it's almost as cold as 20 degrees. but hey, at least some sunshine. perfect day to hang around inside! lows tonight drop to minus 9; it will feel close to minus 30. another scorcher tomorrow; sunny with a high at 13. we stay frosty through the week. have a happy new year. sports betting could be coming to indiana. frigid start to our new year - with highs today topping out at a whopping 4 degrees. it will like it's almost as cold as 20 degrees. but hey, at least some sunshine. perfect day to hang around inside! lows tonight drop to minus 9; it will feel close to minus 30. another scorcher tomorrow; sunny with a high at 13. we stay frosty through the week. have a happy new year. sports betting could be coming to indiana. state representative -- alan morrison -- of terre