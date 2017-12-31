wx_icon Terre Haute -5°

wx_icon Robinson -2°

wx_icon Zionsville -9°

wx_icon Rockville -5°

wx_icon Casey -7°

wx_icon Brazil -5°

wx_icon Marshall -5°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Wind chill advisory in effect as we kick off the new year.

Posted: Sun Dec 31 07:47:34 PST 2017
Updated: Sun Dec 31 07:47:35 PST 2017
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fairbanks park... very cold weather coming just in time for the new year. highs today only getting to 10 under a partly cloudy sky. then tonight, extremely cold. lows dropping to -6 with wind chills as low as -21. heading into monday, more of the same. sunshine but still very cold. day time highs only getting up to 4, but wind chills staying around -20. from there, we look toward wednesday, which will have a day time high of 21.

