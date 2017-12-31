wx_icon Terre Haute

Washington beats Mt. Vernon

Hatchets 68-48.

Posted: Sat Dec 30 20:46:43 PST 2017
Updated: Sat Dec 30 20:46:43 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

mount vernon. it's a 1-point game early in the 2nd quarter.. that's when the hatchets catch fire. hunter killion hits the free-throw line jay, and it's 20- 17. then, good 'd' here by tyson wright, he strips the ball, recovers it, and then fires it up-court to trey reed, who lays it in.. the hatchets go on to win big.. washigton beats mount vernon 68-48. a dark horse in the first financial wabash

